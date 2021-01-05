Madhya Pradesh: Ministers should stop staff from meeting agents, says chief minister

Chouhan advised home minister Narottam Mishra to work for implementing the rule of law. Industries minister Rajyawardhan Singh said there had been a proposal for giving 25% of jobs to women in various industries. Chouhan said the department of industries and that of MSME should work together to invite investments.

The Public Services Management has been told to bring more services under the purview of the Public Services Guarantee Act. Minister for MSME Omprakash Sacklecha said a cluster of furniture, confectionary and readymade garments was being set up near Indore. Sacklecha said more than 2,000 units would be set up in Malwa region to provide jobs to more than one lakh people. Minister for Higher Education Department Mohan Yadav said placement officers were being appointed in every district.

Chouhan said the degree colleges should be named after great men. Forest minister Vijay Shah said after getting the tag of Tiger State and Leopard State, MP would soon get the label of Alligator State. Revenue minister Govind Singh Rajput said IT-based survey would be conducted for quick action. Minister for medical education Vishwas Sarang informed about the setting up of a memorial of the gas tragedy. Agriculture Minister Kamal Patel said there would be facility for MRP along with MSP. Urban development minister Bhupendra Singh said target for giving benefit to five lakh people under PM’s Street Vendor Project would soon be achieved. Minister for renewable energy Hardeep Singh Dang spoke about setting up of a floating solar machine in Omkareshwar.

Talks to be held with minister at tea

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said he would hold talks with a minister at morning tea. The meeting will take place on the day when the minister concerned is not on tour, Chouhan said. The ministers should work hard and give time to their families, too, and the files should not be kept pending, the Chief Minister added. He advised the ministers to give a wide berth to tension and work happily.