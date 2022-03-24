Madhya Pradesh minister stresses need to make children aware of their rights

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh):The minister of state for school education and general administration Inder Singh Parmar has said teachers play an important role in developing the abilities of the students to counter crime against them by developing an understanding of what is good and what is bad.

The minister was addressing a training workshop organised by the MP Commission for Protection of Child Rights (MPCPCR) at Career Law College here on Thursday.

Parmar said that, besides their parents, if the children have contact with any other institution, it is the school. Teachers play an important role in the personality development of the students.

He urged all the teachers to develop awareness about child rights among the students as well as the parents. He said that a child who is aware of her rights and mentally strong becomes the best citizen.

Parmar also launched an app ‘Bal Bol’ and a song "Bal Adhikar" to make children aware of child rights. The app, developed to receive complaints related to children, will ensure safety as well as grievance-redressal of children.

In collaboration with the Rajya Shikhsa Kendra, a workshop was held for master trainers on Right to Education, Child Safety, Mental Health of Children and Cyber Crime.

Member of the Commission, Brijesh Chauhan, threw light on the purpose of the workshop and the expected results. He hoped that all the teachers would learn from the workshop and give mental health to the children.

He said that the main objective of the workshop is to orient the officers of the education department working at the regional level, so that children and their parents coming in contact with them can be made aware about the right to education, child safety and mental health.

Joint Director Woman and Child Development Department Vishal Nadkarni said that everyone is concerned about the safety of children. This workshop will help in protecting them from crime and making them aware of their rights. Through the workshop, teachers will understand the behaviour and thoughts of the children, empower them and save them from crime.

In the workshop 550 participants including CAC, BRC, APC and Jan Shikshak from 52 districts, subject expert Dr RH Lata, Coordinator State Education Centre Ashish Bhartiya and Secretary Child Commission Shubha Verma were present.

Published on: Thursday, March 24, 2022, 11:37 PM IST