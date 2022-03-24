Bhopal: 3-day Chitra Bharati Film Festival-2022 from March 25

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Eminent film actor Akshay Kumar and director Vivek Agnihotri will attend the inaugural ceremony of 'Chitra Bharati Film Festival-2022 (CBFF-2022)' of Bhartiya Chitra Sadhna.

Organised by Bharatiya Chitra Sadhna , the fourth edition of the three-day film festival will be inaugurated on March 25 at 6:00 pm at the new campus of Makhanlal Chaturvedi National University of Journalism and Communication, Bishankhedi in the city.

Culture and tourism minister Usha Thakur, president of Bharatiya Chitra Sadhna, Prof BK Kuthiala, vice chancellor of MCU, Prof. KG Suresh and chairman of organising committee Dilip Suryavanshi will also be there.

Kuthiala told media persons on Thursday that the three-day long film festival will conclude on March 27 at Ravindra Convention. Union Minister of State, Information and Broadcasting, Loganathan Murugan will attend the closing ceremony as the chief guest.

Actor and vice chancellor of Pandit Lakhmi Chand State University of Performing and Visual Arts, Haryana, Gajendra Chauhan, film director Abhinav Kashyap and Vivek Agnihotri will be present as special guests on the day, he said.

A master class will be organised on all three days of the fest. Film directors TS Nagabharana (Kannada) and Subhash Sahu (Oriya) and Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (Hindi) will take a master class on inaugural day.

Master class of Marathi film director Prof. Vaman Kendre, Sharat Sharat Bhattatiripad and film critic Anant Vijay, voice artist Harish Bhimani will be held on March 26 and 27. It will be followed by the Open Forum of film director Abhinav Kashyap.

120 short films will be screened in this festival

712 short films in 15 languages ​​were received from 22 states of the country to participate in the film festival. Of these, 120 films have been selected by the screening Committee for screening at the festival. The films will be screened at four different locations, which include short films, documentaries, animation and campus films.

Thursday, March 24, 2022