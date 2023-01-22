Madhya Pradesh: Minister Singh takes stock of children who fell ill after consuming mid-day meals in Khurai

Sagar (Madhya Pradesh): Minister in-charge of Sagar, Bhupendra Singh, reached the Khurai civil hospital to take stock of children who were taken ill after consuming mid-day meals in the Golni village of Khurai town on Friday, official sources said. Sources added that the group in charge of preparation of mid-day meals at Government secondary school of Golni village has been suspended with immediate effect.

Minister Singh said that all the thirty-six children, who had fallen ill, are in the green of their health now. He has also ordered an inquiry into the matter.

Reaching the Khurai civil hospital on Friday late night, Minister Singh took stock of the health of children and discussed the issue with the Chief Medical and Health officer (CMHO). SDOP Sumit Kerketta said that the food security officers have obtained a sample of the mid-day meals and have begun testing it, after which the probe will advance further. Collector of Sagar, Deepak Arya and other officials were also present during this.

Collector in-charge of Sagar, Kshitij Singhal said that the responsibility to prepare the mid-day meals at Government secondary school of Golni village has been handed over to the teachers’ association now.

