Madhya Pradesh: Minister Singh performs Bhoomi Poojan of CM Rise school to be built at a cost of Rs 36 crore

FP News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, February 12, 2023, 01:49 AM IST
Urban development and housing minister, Bhupendra Singh |
Sagar (Madhya Pradesh): Urban development and housing minister, Bhupendra Singh performed the Bhoomi Poojan (land worship) works of CM Rise school to be built at a cost of Rs 38 crore in Bandri village of Khurai tehsil of Sagar district on Saturday. On the occasion, Minister Singh also performed the Bhoomi Poojan of CC road and other development works worth Rs 4 crores in the village. Minister Singh then addressed the general public present on the occasion and wished that may the students about to enrol in the to-be-built CM Rise school study hard and emerge as scholars. He said that the fees for professional courses such as engineering, medical and management will be borne by the Madhya Pradesh state government.

He continued by stating that he was mulling over setting up of a CM Rise school in Mathlon block of the district, after taking stock of which, he felt the need for the school to be established in Bandri village. He added that the school will be built over 11 acres of land and will consist of spacious classrooms and laboratories. Sagar collector Deepak Arya, General manager of Madhya Pradesh water corporation, DK Jain, Sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) Manoj Chourasiya and teachers of various schools of the village were present on the occasion.

