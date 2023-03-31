Madhya Pradesh: Minister performs bhoomi pujan for hanging bridge in Raheli

Sagar (Madhya Pradesh): Revenue and Transport Minister Govind Singh Rajput has performed the bhoomi pujan for construction of a hanging bridge over Dehar river.

The bridge will connect the road from Harsiddhi Mata temple (Rangir) to BudhiRangir area. A sum of Rs 2,419 will be spent on the project.

Rajput also praised the development work done in Raheli area. Former legislator Brij Bihar Pateria, vice-president of district Panchayat Devendra Singh and others were present at the programme.

Rajput further said roads had been constructed in every village in the district.

Madhya Pradesh will also have a hanging bridge as Rishikesh has, he said, adding that it would attract tourists.

The bridge will be completed in eight months and open to the public and efforts are being made to bring all the four important temples in Raheli to the tourism map, Rajput said.

PWD Minister Gopal Bhargava, who was also present at the event, said that a rest house of the PWD department would soon be constructed.

Bhargava further said he would not stop working for the development of his constituency unless he got no objection certificate from each resident of the area.

The PWD Minister announced that a road would be constructed from Patai to Baheria.

A ropeway will be constructed in Tikitoria, so that 40 people may visit the temple of goddess.

Chief engineer of PWD Sanjay Khade, who was also present at the function, spoke about the development work done by the government.

