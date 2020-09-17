Madhya Pradesh: Minister Imarti Devi’s video on ‘poll is won by talking to collector’ goes viral

The ensuing by-election in the state has generated a lot of heat between the BJP and the Congress.

Women and child development minister Imarti Devi’s video clip has handed a new issue to the opposition.

In the video clip, Imarti Devi is heard saying at a public meeting in a village that being in power has its own advantages. One can win any seat by talking to a collector concerned, said the minister.

On the one hand, the BJP needs to win only eight seats, but on the other hand, the Congress has to secure all 27 seats, she said.

It is not possible that the Congress will win all the seats, and the government will sit idle, she said.

Political activities have intensified, after Imarti Devi’s video clip has gone viral.

According to Congress leader KK Mishra, it is clear from the video how BJP is planning to win the by-elections.

Congress spokesperson JP Dhanopia has made a complaint to the chief electoral officer about Imarti Devi’s statement on winning election through collectors.

According to Dhanopia, the BJP has made 14 ministers who are not members of the House. All these ministers are misusing their powers to win the by-polls.

The Congress has demanded that all those 14 ministers should be removed and elections held.

Nevertheless, Imarti Devi said it was a fake video. She said she did not make any such comments, and that the BJP would win the by-elections.

Action can be taken on minister’s remark

As code of conduct is not in place, the Election Commission cannot take action against Imarti Devi. But action can be taken against her, once the code of conduct is put in place. A case misusing power may be filed against her, say political commentators.