 Madhya Pradesh: Miners try to crush policemen under wheels of tractor
One of the accused was arrested and tractor-trolley seized

FP News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, May 06, 2023, 08:17 PM IST
article-image
FP Photo

Singrauli (Madhya Pradesh): A police team caught a tractor-trolley, carrying illegally mined sand, but the miners tried to crush the team members under the wheels of the vehicle.

Although the police confiscated the tractor-trolley, the miners ran away.

Meanwhile, the police men stopped another tractor-trolley. Two illegal miners Kripashanker Gurjar, Kishore Gurjar and their accomplices emptied the tractor-trolley of sand and escaped.

On getting information about illegal mining on Thursday, Jiyawan police sent a team comprising deputy inspector Pradeep Singh and his staff to the spot.

One of the accused Kripashanker Gurjar was arrested on Thursday.  The tractor-trolley was also seized.

Superintendent of police Yusuf Qureshi said that several accused were arrested, and the details of properties of absconding miners were being taken out.

