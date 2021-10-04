Madhya Pradesh: Mild tremors of earthquake recorded in Seoni

Seoni (Madhya Pradesh): Mild tremors of earthquake, with an intensity of 3.6 reactor were felt in Seoni on Friday morning.

However, no loss of life or property has been reported in this earthquake.

The tremors were felt in the Kurai area of ​​Nagpur Road in Seoni district.

According to the pictures released by the Meteorological Department, it is being shown at a distance of 106 kilometers from Nagpur and five kilometers under the ground.

Earlier, on 21 September, 2020 also an earthquake shock was recorded in Seoni.

According to the locals, earthquake tremors are felt every day in Dunda Seoni and Chunabhatti area.

The first earthquake of magnitude 3.3 was recorded in Seoni in October 2020. Earthquakes of magnitude 3.1 and 3.5 were recorded twice a day on 31 October.

Published on: Monday, October 04, 2021, 11:58 AM IST