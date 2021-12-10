Madhya Pradesh: Miasma of melancholy hangs over Dhamandha village

Sehore (Madhya Pradesh): A miasma of melancholy hung in the air over Dhamandha village on Thursday.

This nondescript hamlet in Sehore district lost one of its brave hearts Jitendra Verma in a helicopter crash on Wednesday.

The first Chief of Defence Staff Bipin Rawat, his wife and 11 others also lost their lives in the accident that occurred in Kunnur area, Tamil Nadu.

The December winds were winnowing the heads of the wheat crops near the house of Jitendra, wafting the message of sadness.

A large number of villagers including peopleís representatives stood in silence outside the house, paying tribute to their son who laid down his life while performing duty.

Against this backdrop, a team of Armyís forensic team from Delhi arrived at the house of Jitendra to take the DNA sample of his mother Dhapu Bai to match with the soldierís.

Since the bodies of those losing lives in the helicopter crash were mangled beyond recognition, taking the DNA sample of family members was necessary.

An ailing Dhapu Bai did not, however, know what happened. What she has lost.

Jitendraís body will be brought to the village by a special air force plane for last rites, official sources said. †

Similarly, Jitendraís wife Sunita has barely spoken since the time she came to know of the tragedy.

Chief Minister Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan tried to speak to Sunita over the phone, but he could not, because of her poor health.

†A shocked father of Jitendra, Shivraj Verma told media persons that he was proud that his son laid down his life while serving the country. Yet he is sad.

Outside the door of the house stood Jitendraís one and a half years old son looking at the gathering.

Jitendra wanted his son to serve Army

Jitendra wanted that when his son grows up he should also serve the Indian Army. He was on leave and resumed duty only a fortnight ago. †A friend of Jitendra, Rajesh Verma, said that Jitendra always encouraged others to join the Indian Army.

Published on: Friday, December 10, 2021, 01:06 AM IST