Madhya Pradesh: Mhow incident rocks the Assembly Seeking justice, emotional Sadho kneels down in well of the House with folded hands

MP Legislative Assembly | FILE PHOTO

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): For the second consecutive day, Madhya Pradesh Assembly witnessed chaos on Friday over the death of two tribal persons, including a girl in Mhow, owing to protests by Opposition members.

No sooner did the question hour begin than the Opposition raked the Mhow incident, setting commotion on the floor of the House. Choked with emotion, Congress MLA Vijaylaxmi Sadho reached the well of the House, and knelt down with folded hands saying that she was in great pain over the incident which took place in her constituency. Three Congress legislators including Hina Kanware helped her to get back on feet.

Sadho requested the speaker to allow her to raise the matter. But the speaker started conducting the listed business amid the bedlam. As her voice went unheard, Sadho, in tears, along with other women members walked out of the Assembly. Earlier, as soon as the House assembled for the day's proceedings to start with the Question Hour, the Opposition legislators raised the issue of deaths in Mhow. Legislative Affairs Minister Narottam Mishra told the House that the ‘short’ post-mortem report of the woman suggests that she died of electrocution.

He said a FIR has been registered against 13-17 persons on the basis of CCTV footage of the violent protest targeting the police station. Dissatisfied by the reply, the Opposition continued to raise the issue, prompting Speaker Girish Gautam to adjourn the entire hourlong Question Hour.Not even a single question could be discussed in the house.

After coming out of the Assembly, an emotional Vijay Laxmi Sadho spoke to media persons saying that she was too pained by the incident. Tears in her eyes, the legislator said that she met the family members of the deceased tribal girl and they have described the injuries on her body.