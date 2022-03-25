Madhya Pradesh: MGNREGA labourer becomes dairy owner, wants her daughter to be doctor

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Meera Yadav was felicitated by Union minister Giriraj Kishore Singh in New Delhi on March 24 for becoming self-employed. She successfully runs a dairy business in Kalaripat hamlet in Kesla tehsil in Narmadapuram district.

Meera Yadav is one of the two women who was felicitated from Madhya Pradesh. She was a labourer registered Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) earlier. Meera Yadav shred her journey of success with Free Press Journal. Excerpts

What made you opt for dairy business?

Five years back, I was MGNREGA labourer and earned Rs 200 per day. Janpad president and others guided me for dairy business and helped to get financial aid from bank. Now, I own 10 animals and run dairy business.

How did it materialise?

We had two lactating animals. Janpad panchayat president thought we can start dairy business if trained. So, he made all the arrangements for training and helped us to get small loan from banks for it.

Bank loans are not easily available. How did you manage?

All my seniors like janpad panchayat president and other helped us to get loans from bank. I want to thank all my colleagues and seniors for helping me to become self-employed.

What does your family do?

My husband, who earlier used to collect fuel wood from forest, has joined dairy business to make it profitable. We have a son and a daughter. Daughter has opted for biology stream and appeared for 12th board examination. I want my daughter to become doctor. Son is in class 10.

What is your advice for others?

It is true that we had to work hard. Due to financial constrains, it was impossible for us. But we got support at all levels and then it became possible. Others should also avail such opportunity for success in life.

Published on: Friday, March 25, 2022, 07:04 PM IST