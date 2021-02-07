Madhya Pradesh: Mercury falls by 6° Celsius, colder nights in store for state

Bhopal: Mercury continued to plummet recording a drop up to 6.0 degree Celsius in Madhya Pradesh on Sunday. The state will see further drop in temperature owing to dry and cold north-westerly winds over the north-west, central and east India, said weatherman. Betul, Indore and Ujjain experienced a cold day while cold wave swept Khandwa. Warning has been given for cold wave in various districts in Jabalpur, Seoni, Sagar, Raisen, Bhopal, Betul, Khandwa and Dhar divisions in next 24 hours.

Chhindwara recorded drop of 5.8 degree Celsius in night temperature and settled at 8.8 degree Celsius. With 5.2 degree Celsius drop, Seoni minimum temperature stood at 9.4 degree Celsius. Jabalpur recorded 8.5 degree Celsius after fall of 4.7 degree Celsius. Rewa recorded 7.2 degree Celsius after a fall of 4.2 degree Celsius while Satna recorded drop of 3.7 degree Celsius in night temperature settled at 8.4 degree Celsius.

Bhopal recorded marginal rise of 0.9 degree Celsius in day temperature and settled at 24.3 degree Celsius. While it recorded drop of 2.9 degree Celsius in night temperature and settled at 8.2 degree Celsius. Indore recorded day temperature of 24.9 degree Celsius while it recorded night temperature of 10.2 degree Celsius after fall of 1.0 degree Celsius.

Raisen recorded drop of 5.0 degree Celsius in night temperature at 5.6 degree Celsius. Pachmarhi recorded night temperature of 7.0 degree Celsius after drop of 2.4 degree Celsius.

Hoshangabad recorded drop of 3.8 degree Celsius in night temperature of 10.1 degree Celsius. Betul recorded drop of 4.7 degree Celsius in night temperature at 6.8 degree Celsius. Guna recorded 7.2 degree Celsius after drop of 2.4 degree Celsius.