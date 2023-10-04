Madhya Pradesh: Mentally Challenged Woman Kills Her 12-year-old Daughter With Axe In Chhatarpur

Representative Image

Ghuwara (Chhatarpur): A 30-year-old mentally challenged woman murdered her 12-year-old daughter with an axe in Putrikhera village under Bhagwan police station late Monday evening, the police said on Tuesday.

On getting information the police rushed to the spot, took the woman into their custody and sent the girl’s body to Badamalehra for post-mortem.

Afterwards, the police handed over the body to the girl’s family for last rites.

According to reports, the woman Jyoti Ahirwar, wife of Munna Ahirwar, killed her daughter Pooja who was sleeping on the floor of her house.

The police rushed to the spot. Since the FSL team did not reach the village, the police took the body of the girl into their custody and remained on guard in the house.

In the morning, when the FSL team and dog squad reached the spot, the police completed all the formalities.

When the cops questioned the grandfather of the girl, Sarjua Ahirwar, he said the incident took place at 8pm.

At the time of the incident, he was not present in the house, Sarjua said, adding that when he returned, he saw the girl lying dead in a pool of blood.

Besides the woman, her eight-year-old son was present in the house, since the father of the girl went to Gwalior to take medicines for his wife who was undergoing treatment.

The woman who accepted her crime also attacked her husband when he was sleeping. According to her neighbours, the woman hit her husband with a griddle, a type of iron plate used to make rotis. There were 12 stitches on his head.

A few days ago, when her medicines finished, she began to behave strangely, so her husband went to Gwalior to take medicines.

