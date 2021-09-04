Madhya Pradesh: Men in uniform turn teachers for slum kids

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Men in uniform not only instruct people on the roads but also teach children and are shaping their future working as teachers in a school.

The police public school in Nehru Nagar has over 300 children from slum areas who receive education at a reasonable fee. Few of them study for free in the school. Besides, teachers who are hired from outside, policemen work in the school. They run its management and teach children from subjects ranging from maths, commerce to sports.

The school run by police department has 27 teachers who are teaching through online classes now. Pramod Ahirwar, who holds a BEd degree, has been teaching since 2014. “I had to pause for a year as I had to go for police department training. I resumed job after reaching Bhopal,” he said.

Rahul Singh, a constable of 2018 batch, said children from nearby slum areas including Mandwa Basti, Naya Basera, Rahul Nagar, Ambedkar Nagar and Shabari Nagar are their students. English teacher Rahul said there have been times when parents were counselled when children missed school for some reason.

Subedar Anjali Dubey said she is fond of teaching but often gets engaged in police work. “Whenever I get time, I teach. We never force the children for fee if their parents are unable to pay,” she added. Anjali said online teaching makes it difficult to teach as there are families that don’t possess mobile phones required for classes. They are waiting for school to reopen.

