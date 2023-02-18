Madhya Pradesh: Meet on Indian traditional food held in Katni

Katni (Madhya Pradesh): The Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage (INTACH) of Katni chapter organised a meet on Indian foods on Thursday.

A competition on “Khana Khazana – Meri Khadya Virasat” (Treasure of foods and our tradition) – was also held on the occasion.

The competition was held on the description of cooking utensils. Intach family and president of Manav Jeewan Vikas Samiti Badri Bhaiyya and secretary Nirbhay Singh spoke about the traditional grains available in the country and the fast food like Pizza, Pasta and other items.

As many as 106 students from 11 schools in Katni, Kaimore, Barhi and Amadi took part in the competition.

The students of Royal Palm Schoo, New Katni, Riddhima Gond, Sunidhi Yadav and Ankit Rawat got the first, second and the third positions, respectively.

Similarly, Prayikta Singh, Mahi Shrivastava, Nisha Patel, Vanshika Namdev, Mahak Kewat, Ayush Jain, Vedanshi Jain, Deepanshu Pandey, Navya Garg and Poorvi Jain got the consolation prize.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)