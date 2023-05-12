Madhya Pradesh: Meditation, yoga camp organised at BP higher secondary school in Morena

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): A meditation and yoga camp was organised with the joint efforts of the Heartfulness centre, Hyderabad and Jan Abhiyaan Parishad, at the BP Higher secondary school in Morena on Thursday. Experts present in the camp shed light on the significance of meditation and yoga in the daily lives of a human being.

Vimla Sharma and Chetan Sharma were present in the programme from the Heartfulness centre, Hyderabad, while the Jaura block coordinator BD Sharma, Managing director of the school Damodar Prasad Tyagi and school director Vinod Tyagi also ensured their presence there. School students also attended the camp in thick numbers. Experts Vimla Sharma and Chetan Sharma stated that like the water filled inside a vessel turns dirty after a few days, thoughts inside a person become toxic after leading a life of distress and pressure, which need to be refined. To refine one’s thoughts, meditation and yoga play a pivotal role.

Experts went on to say that everyday, meditation should be exercised during the evening hours to refine the thoughts and vent out anger, resentment and distress from mind. All the persons who attended the camp were then made to meditate thereafter.