Madhya Pradesh: Collector directs officials to publicise CM public service campaign -2 in Morena

ANI

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): The Chief Minister’s public service campaign-2, launched in Morena district like any other places across the state, will continue till May 31.

To inspect the progress of work at various camps set up to provide different public services, collector Ankit Asthana visited Jarah and Piprai village Panchayats.

Although all preparations were made at the camps, the number of people present there was not up to the mark.

Asthana directed the officials related to Chief Minister’s public services to go to every house in villages where camps are being set up and inform the residents about the importance of the campaign.

The collector was unhappy about of lack of people at the camps. Asthana told the villagers that the Chief Minister had identified 67 services coming under 15 departments.

Those who want to get the benefits of 67 schemes should visit the camps and with applications, so that their problems may be solved, Asthana said.

The collector directed the officials that every person should get the benefits of the government schemes under the Chief Minister’s service campaign-2.

The event should be given a lot of publicity, so that more people may know about it and nobody is deprived of the benefits of the government schemes, the collector said.

Asthana also told the officers that they should make announcement through loudspeakers in those places where camps would be held.

