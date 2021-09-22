Madhya Pradesh: Medical University operating sans 90% employees, IT experts; government mum

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh University of Medical Sciences regulating all the medical, dental, nursing and Ayurvedic colleges of Madhya Pradesh seems to be a white elephant. The university, which handles the medical education sector of the entire state, is being run with only a few officer employees.

After all the scams came to the fore in the medical education world of Madhya Pradesh, the state government had established the Madhya Pradesh University of Medical Sciences in the year 2011 to regulate the medical education sector.

Surprisingly, even after 10 years of its establishment, 90% of the posts in the Medical University are lying vacant.

Notably, the university has not even 10 percent of the total staff required, due to which medical students across the state are suffering.

The State Medical University regulates 17 medical, dental, nursing, paramedical, Unani and Ayurvedic colleges in the state.

"Only one post is filled for the posts of 18 Assistant Registrar, one for seven Deputy Registrar, while there are total 35 employees in the staff of 275. Even the medical university does not have an IT expert, while the entire work of the university is being conducted online," said Chandrashekhar, Vice Chancellor, MP University of Medical Sciences.

"Ministers and officials have constantly assured us of all necessary infrastructure and staff. But nothing has been done in the past 10 years. The staff crunch is affecting the work. We believe that all the flaws will be rectified," added he.

In such a situation, these conditions of the only medical university of the state are raising serious questions. The state has already faced notoriety in the education world due to Vyapam, PMT, Demat, NEET scams and now medical university rigging. It has to be seen that when the government finally turns its eyes on this university.

Published on: Wednesday, September 22, 2021, 02:24 PM IST