Madhya Pradesh: Notices served to Princess Estate & Sakar Real colonisers

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Plot victims thronged jansunvai (public hearing), which resumed after 1.6 years, at Collector office from Tuesday. After hearing their woes, notices were served to colonisers of Princess Estate and Sakar Real colonies namely Arun Dagaria, Mahendra Jain, Atul Surana and Sanjay Dassaud.

A member of Princess Estate Colony Resident Union and Amit Parikh of Bakhtavarram Nagar had moved applications in the jansunvai. Taking up the applications, Collector Singh directed additional collector Dr Abhay Bedekar to register cases against the colonisers under Section B-121.

Notices were also issued to colonisers Arun Dagaria, Mahendra Jain, Atul Surana and Sanjay Dasaut directing them to complete developmental work on land sold to buyers and ensure registry of remaining plots at the earliest. They were warned of legal action for non-compliance.

Earlier, the applicants had claimed that despite accepting money for the plot, the colonizers had dithered on registry. They also alleged that even after 23 years, developmental work was yet to be undertaken in the colony. Besides, colonisers were selling land earmarked for garden as plots.

The applicants sought action against colonizers and demanded that the names of plot owners be recorded in land revenue record.

Amit Parikh of Bakhtavarram Nagar, in his application, had claimed that nine plots of Sakar Real Colony were purchased from Sanjay Dasaut of Sitabagh Colony, who was a partner of M/s Sakar Realties.

He claimed that the said coloniser was paid Rs 22.80 lakh in April 2011 for the nine plots. He further claimed that even after 10 years, neither the plots were handed over to him nor registry was done.

More than 40 plaints in police jansunwai

After a long time, police too launched jansunwai (public hearing) on Tuesday. Though the number of complainants was less, most of the complaints were related to frauds and cheating.

A few years back, for the convenience of people, the state government had ordered public hearing (11am to 1pm) in government offices every Tuesday.

After rise in Covid cases, public hearing was suspended. On instruction of state government, the police jansunwai again started from Tuesday.

During the Jansunwai, police received more than 40 complaints, mostly of fraud. The complaints were heard by ASP (headquarters) Maneesha Pathak Soni. Some complaints were received by DIG Manish Kapooria outside his office.

Published on: Wednesday, September 22, 2021, 01:41 AM IST