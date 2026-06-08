Madhya Pradesh Medical Council In The Dock Over Medical Officers’ Fake Degrees | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Medical Council has been blamed for fake degrees through which certain medical officers practised in the state.

A doctors' body has blamed the state council, which is responsible for the registration of doctors and verification of their degrees.

In the fake degrees case involving medical officers, 12 doctors have been arrested in Madhya Pradesh and investigations are underway against other suspects.

The medical officers were working under the National Health Mission at Sanjeevani clinics and other government hospitals.

The scam first surfaced in Damoh. Police arrested Dr Kumar Sachin Yadav (who holds only a BDS degree), Dr Rajpal Gaur (who holds only an HMS qualification) and Dr Ajay Maurya.

Maurya was caught working at a facility in Jabalpur. These medical officers were drawing a salary of Rs 80,000 per month.

Dr Akash Soni, national spokesman of Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA), said, “The state council has to maintain registration of doctors and verify their degrees and documents.

There are five officials nominated by the government and five elected by registered doctors to the council.”

Dr Rakesh Pandey, national spokesman of Ayush Doctors Association, said, “At the time of recruitment, documents and degrees should be verified before the appointment of medical officers.

The government must have asked the state council to verify the degrees and documents of medical officers, as it is the responsibility of the State Medical Council, which doesn’t seem to have done its job properly.

Now, after the appointment of medical officers, action is being taken in the state, which should have been done earlier.”