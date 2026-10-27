Madhya Pradesh Medical Colleges Face Faculty Shortage As 30 Professors Near Retirement, 3,571 Doctor Posts Remain Vacant | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): About 30 medical college professors in five government medical colleges are about to retire. It will create a vacuum in teaching and treatment in the hospitals attached to their respective government medical colleges.

There are 5,444 sanctioned posts of doctors in government hospitals and 3,571 posts are still vacant.

As per Gandhi Medical College, Bhopal, Dr RK Singh (cardiology) and Dr Rajiv Gupta (cardiologist) are retiring in December this year. Similarly, Dr Anna Alex, Dr Aruna Kumar, Dr Rekha Wadwani, Dr Arvind Rai of GMC and Dr Navneet Saxena, dean of Jabalpur Medical College, are retiring in 2027. Dr Kavita Singh, GMC dean, is retiring in January 2028.

Dr Ajay Sharma, professor of cardiology at GMC, said, “In the cardiology department, Dr RK Singh and Dr Rajiv Gupta are retiring in December this year. On the retirement of Dr RK Singh and Dr Rajiv Gupta, we will only be left in the department, leading to the risk of losing recognition of DM level course, as it takes time in recruitment. ”

Dr Rakesh Malviya, Medical Teachers Association president, said, “ For the 2026-27 academic year, medical teachers (including Professors, Associate Professors, and Assistant Professors) born between April 1961 and March 1962 are reaching the age of 65 and are scheduled for superannuation.

Anyone born between January 1, 1962, and December 31, 1962, is scheduled to retire in the corresponding month of 2027.”

No DPC done for promotion, clearing the way for recruitment

Despite letters from the General Administration Department and Directorate of Medical Education sent to government medical colleges to hold departmental promotion committee meetings, no headway has been made.