Diwali 2026 Rush Triggers Massive Traffic Jams In Bhopal As Parking Shortage And Lack Of Traffic Plan Leave Commuters Struggling | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): With Diwali just around the corner, markets across the city are witnessing a steady increase in shoppers, leading to heavy traffic congestion in several commercial areas.

However, the traffic police have yet to implement a traffic and parking plan, leaving commuters struggling to pass through crowded market roads, particularly during peak evening hours.

The problem is most severe in markets where adequate parking facilities are unavailable.

At 10 Number Market, the lack of proper parking arrangements has forced many visitors to park their cars and two-wheelers along roadsides, further narrowing the route and disrupting the smooth flow of traffic.

A similar situation prevails at New Market, where traffic congestion intensifies during peak evening hours. Although parking facilities for two-wheelers are available, the premium parking area for four-wheelers occupies a major portion of the road.

The frequent movement of vehicles as customers arrive to park or take their cars forces other commuters to slow down or stop, resulting in long queues.

Bairagarh market is also witnessing increased pressure due to the festive shopping rush. However, traffic police officials claim that the situation there is comparatively manageable, as many visitors park their vehicles under the flyover, reducing pressure on the main roads.

The situation is particularly challenging in the Old City's Chowk Bazaar, where there is no dedicated parking facility. While shoppers often take their two-wheelers into the market, the absence of proper parking arrangements for cars remains a major concern.

Additional DCP (traffic) Basant Kumar Kaul, meanwhile, said that a traffic management and parking plan for the festive season was being prepared. He added that measures would be taken to ensure smooth traffic movement and prevent congestion during Diwali.