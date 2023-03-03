e-Paper Get App
Madhya Pradesh: Medical college building construction begins in Chhatarpur

FP News ServiceUpdated: Friday, March 03, 2023, 10:05 PM IST
Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): The construction of a medical college building has begun after instructions issued by collector Sandeep GR.

The officials inspected the land in Gaurgaon village where the medical college will be set up.

Sub-divisional magistrate Vinay Dwivedi, executive engineer Mayank Shukla and the officials of the revenue department were part of the inspection team.

Instructions were issued to all the departments associated with the construction of the medical college to work out all the issues related to it.

The work of the medical college to be constructed by Project Implementation Unit (PIU) of PWD began on Friday.

Five years ago, before the assembly election, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan laid the foundation of the medical college.

A tender was also issued for the land on which the medical college was to come up, but some people got a stay order from the high court. Therefore, the construction of the medical college building could not start, sources said.

After the high court gave clearance, the construction work has started.

