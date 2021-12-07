Madhya Pradesh: Media entry banned in Hamidia, GMC dean denies

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): The entry of media has been banned in Hamidia Hospital where junior doctors are on strike. However, Gandhi Medical College (GMC) dean Dr Arvind Rai denied issuing an order to ban media entry. Hamidia Hospital is attached to GMC.

The Junior Doctorsí Association boycotted all routine and OPD services in support of a nationwide protest called by FORDA against the delay in NEET-PG 2021 counselling. Federation of Resident Doctors Association (FORDA) has decided to continue strike on Tuesday too as talks with the Union health minister failed.

JUDA president Dr Harish Pathak said Hamidia Hospital administration has banned the media entry. ìWe are on strike from 9 am to 2 pm and we see no harm in media covering our strike,î he added.

Amid the protests by resident doctors, the Indian Medical Association (IMA) sought Prime Minister Narendra Modiís intervention to expedite NEET-PG 2021 counselling, as there is an acute shortage of manpower.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, December 07, 2021, 10:50 PM IST