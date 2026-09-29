Madhya Pradesh May Restore ₹600 Uniform DBT For School Students, Cabinet Decision Expected Tuesday | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The School Education Department is set to return to the system of transferring uniform assistance directly into students’ bank accounts through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT), instead of distributing stitched uniforms to government school students.

A formal decision on the proposal is expected to come before the Cabinet on Tuesday.

The department is considering reverting to the earlier system under which students received financial assistance for purchasing uniforms.

However, some officials are opposing the move and are in favour of continuing with the distribution of stitched uniforms.

In June, the Cabinet had approved the distribution of stitched uniforms to government school students from Classes 1 to 8, replacing the earlier Rs 600 uniform assistance.

Following the Cabinet decision, the MP Corporation floated an open tender worth around Rs 350 crore on June 3 for supplying stitched uniforms to students.

However, the tender ran into legal trouble after the High Court imposed an interim stay on the process.

The department had proposed awarding the contract to a single company. Following the court's intervention, the tender was subsequently cancelled.

Over 56 lakh students in Classes 1 to 8

According to UDISE+ 2025-26 data, MP has 56,62,228 students enrolled in Classes 1 to 8 in government schools. Of these, 34,36,341 students are in Classes 1 to 5, while 22,25,887 are in Classes 6 to 8.