Madhya Pradesh May 9, 2026, Weather Update: Two Troughs Passing Over State-- Warning For Heavy Rain, Thunderstorms Issued For 13 Districts

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Most parts of Madhya Pradesh witnessed rain and storms on Friday. The change in weather is due to two troughs passing through the centre and upper region of the state.

A warning has been issued for heavy rain and thunderstorms in 13 districts on Saturday.

The districts that have been alerted on Saturday include Sidhi, Singrauli, Shahdol, Chhindwara, Betul, Narmadapuram, Pandhurna, Siwani, Balaghat, Mandla, Dindauri, Anuppur and Umaria.

Before this, on Friday, there was a period of intense heat and some storm rain. Heavy rain or light rain occurred in Siwani, Chhindwara, Raisen, Sagar, Damoh, Balaghat, Bhopal, Dewas, Khargone, Rajgarh, Vidisha, Tikamgarh, Ashoknagar, Shivpuri, Betul, Narsinghpur, Mandla, Pandhurna, Dindori, and Anuppur.

Ratlam experienced 43.5 degrees Celsius, a degree above Shahdol at 42.6 degrees in Shajapur. At the same time, in five big cities, the mercury was recorded at 42.4 degrees in Ujjain, 41.2 degrees in Indore-Bhopal, 38.8 degrees in Jabalpur and 37.5 degrees Celsius in Gwalior.

According to IMD (Meteorological Centre) Bhopal, this time the weather has been unpredictable in May. It started with a hot scorching sun and was followed by heavy rain and hailstorm due to a trough and western disturbance.

Mercury jumps 3 to 4 degrees

The Meteorological Department has also issued a thunderstorm alert on Saturday, but after this the temperature of the day will rise rapidly. On Sunday, there will be a rise in temperature of 3 to 4 degrees in most cities.

Met issues advisory

The Meteorological Department has advised people to stay in safe places during lightning and thunderstorms. Avoid standing under trees or near electric poles. Take shelter in a solid house immediately if you are in the open. Crops are also feared to be damaged by this unseasonal rain and hailstorm.