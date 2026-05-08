Madhya Pradesh May 8, 2026 Weather Update: Rain & Thunderstorm Alert In 21 Districts Including Chhatarpur, Gwalior & More

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A drop in temperature has been recorded in Madhya Pradesh amid thunderstorms. The mercury dipped below 34 degrees Celsius in Rewa, while Gwalior, Naugaon, Sidhi and Satna also remained cold. There was light rain in some districts.

According to the met department, there is a thunderstorm-rain alert in 21 districts on Friday as well. Gwalior, Bhind, Morena, Datia, Niwadi, Tikamgarh, Chhatarpur, Panna, Satna, Rewa, Mauganj, Sidhi, Singrauli, Maihar, Umaria, Shahdol, Anuppur, Dindauri, Mandla, Siwini and Balaghat districts may experience rain with thunderstorm.

At the same time, the effect of heat will continue in 34 districts of the state including Bhopal, Indore, Ujjain. The mercury here will be around 40 degrees Celsius.

Rain in Tikamgarh, Narmadapuram-Sheopur

It rained in Narmadapuram, Tikamgarh and Sheopur on Thursday. At the same time, in Gwalior-Chambal, Rewa, Shahdol divisions, there were some clouds and some thunderstorms. The temperature remained below 40 degrees in most of the cities of the state.

Expect rain for two days

At present, a cyclonic circulations (Cyclone) are active in the centre of Madhya Pradesh. and upper region A trough is also passing through the eastern side. The new system is being activated from May 10. According to the weather department, rain and storm are expected in some districts for the next 2 days. At the same time, on May 10 and 11, there will be heat in the entire region.

Rain in Bhopal

Talking about the weather trends in May in Bhopal, there has been a period of both hot summer and rain in the last 10 years. In 2016, the mercury reached 46.7 degrees Celsius. It also rains here in this month. It rained every year from 2014 to 2023. More than 2 inches of water fell in 2021 and 2023. This time there is an alert for rain in May.