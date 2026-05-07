Shame On The Numbers: Madhya Pradesh Second Worst In Scheduled Castes Atrocities And Tops In Scheduled Tribes Crimes | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): State has emerged as the worst state in the country for atrocities against Scheduled Tribes and the second worst for crimes against Scheduled Castes, according to the National Crime Records Bureau report for 2024.

In ST atrocities, MP leads the nation with 3,165 cases recorded during the year. In SC atrocities, only Uttar Pradesh — with 14,642 cases — fares worse than MP's 7,765. Rajasthan ranks third with 7,008 cases.

The figures reveal not just the volume but the severity of violence. Among ST victims, 65 were killed and 37 faced attempted murder. Another 79 were grievously hurt, 25 kidnapped — of whom five remain missing and are deemed kidnapped. Three cases of robbery and 33 of arson were also recorded against tribal communities.

Among SC victims, 79 were killed and 114 faced attempted murder. A staggering 581 were grievously hurt. Forty-two were kidnapped, with 16 missing children deemed kidnapped. The year also saw 80 riot cases, nine arson incidents, and three robberies targeting SC communities.

Crimes against ST women

The violence against tribal women was particularly grave. 358 ST women were raped, along with 137 minor girls. A further 203 women and minors faced assault with intent to outrage modesty, while 48 — including four minors — faced sexual harassment. Seven minor girls were kidnapped to be compelled into marriage. Two minors were sold and procured.

Crimes against SC women

Among Scheduled Caste women, 355 were raped and 171 minor girls were raped. 378 women faced assault with intent to outrage modesty, and 86 women along with three minors faced sexual harassment. Fourteen girls were abducted to be forced into marriage, and three girls were procured during the year.

MP vs the rest: SC atrocities

UP led with 14,642 SC atrocity cases, followed by MP at 7,765 and Rajasthan at 7,008 — making these three states responsible for a disproportionate share of caste-based violence across the country.