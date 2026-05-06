Madhya Pradesh May 6, 2026 Weather Update: May No More Reserved Only For Scorching Sun As Clouds & Brief Rain Take Over

FP

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bhopal may witness clouds, while rain is on the cards in eastern parts of the state. Brief rain fall over the weekiend dropped mercury in state capital.

The day temperature in Bhopal fell by 3.2 degrees to 37.2 degrees-- lowest after a hot April. Similarly, the night temperature also dropped by 4.2 degrees to 21.4 degrees.

Weather under change; May no more reserved for scorching sun

The weather in Madhya Pradesh is undergoing a change. Data suggests there has been an increase in rainfall in May in the last few years.

According to the data of the Department of Meteorology, between 2020 and 2023, total rainfall in May increased from 35.2 mm to 58.6 mm, while during 2010 to 2019, it was generally between 25 and 40 mm.

Even the pattern of rainfall is changing-- between 2016 and 2019, the maximum rainfall in a day in May was between 10 and 13 mm, but in 2023 it reached 31 mm.

June is likely to experience a more prominent change. The maximum one-day rainfall in June in 2015 was 85.5 mm, which increased to 126.2 mm in 2020 and 123.4 mm in 2024. This indicates more rain in a short period of time instead of being spread throughout the month.

More rain in a shorter period

Meteorologists said that the pre-monsoon is no longer just a transition phase. Thunderstorms, strong winds and short periods of heavy rain have become more intense than before. This is being seen as a 'shorter day, more rain' pattern.

The effect of this change is also visible on the routine of the city. In one-two hours of heavy rain, many areas get flooded. Incidents of transformer failure and power cuts during storms are on the rise. This pattern is becoming a challenge for farmers as well.