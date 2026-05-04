Madhya Pradesh May 4, 2026, Weather Update: Clouds Hover Over State, Rain Likely To Continue Till May 7; Indore Records 46°C-- Highest In Decade

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Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Rain and hail continue across Madhya Pradesh, and the weather is likely to remain unchanged for the next four days.

Capital Bhopal expereinced a less intense sun on Sunday, however breif rainfall on Friday and Saturday led to humidity here.

The Meteorological Center of Bhopal (IMD) has issued an alert of thunderstorms in 34 districts and hailstorms in 6 districts on Monday. A hail alert has been issued in some districts like Bhind, Datia, Niwadi, Tikamgarh, Chhatarpur and Rewa.

Similarly, a thunderstorm alert has been sounded in Bhopal, Raisen, Sehore, Agar-Malwa, Rajgarh, Vidisha, Narmadapuram, Betul, Gwalior, Guna, Shivpuri, Ashoknagar, Morena, Sheopur, Jabalpur, Katni, Chhindwara, Siwani, Narsinghpur, Balaghat, Mandla, Dindauri, Pandhurna, Satna, Sidhi, Singrauli, Mauganj, Maihar, Shahdol, Umaria, Anuppur, Sagar, Panna and Damoh.

The speed of the storm may range from 30 to 60 kilometres per hour. The weatherperson said that there is activity of a trough and cyclonic circulation (cyclone) in the state.

Rain will also follow storms in most places.

Trends change, Mellow May?

According to the experts, May usually remains hot; however, this time the trend has changed. There is rain, hail and thunderstorm in May, mellowing down a heat bit by bit.

The same weather will continue in the state for the next 4 days, i.e., till May 7.

Indore, too, is witnessing extreme heat as the mercury crossed 46 degrees Celsius-- maximum in at least a decade.

Currently clouds are hovering over Indore, and rain is likely to follow. The city experienced at least 3 inches of rain throughout May last year.