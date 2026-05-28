Madhya Pradesh May 28, 2026, Weather Update: Khajuraho, Nowgong Records Scorching 46°C; Indore, Dhar & Others To Get Slight Relief | Pixabay

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The central state is experiencing extreme heat during the Nautapa period. However, the strong winds and rains in several districts are helping maintain the temperatures.

Rain has been recorded in many areas over the last three days. On the fourth day, Thursday, the weather department has predicted heatwave conditions, intense heat, thunderstorms, and rain.

Weather expected on Thursday

Several districts including Chhindwara, Pandhurna, Seoni, Balaghat, Mandla, and Dindori may receive light rain after noon.

A red alert for severe heatwave has been issued in Niwari, Tikamgarh, Chhatarpur, and Panna.

An orange alert for intense heatwaves is active in districts like Sagar, Damoh, Katni, Umaria, Maihar, Satna, Rewa, Sidhi, and Singrauli.

Cities including Bhopal, Gwalior, Ujjain, Jabalpur, Morena, Datia, Vidisha, Neemuch, Ratlam, and Khandwa will also face very hot weather.

Indore, Dhar, Barwani, Jhabua, Alirajpur, Dewas, Harda, Narmadapuram, and Betul may get slight relief from the heat.

Weather in Madhya Pradesh at 9:40 am | IMD Bhopal

What do meteorologists say?

According to the IMD weather center in Bhopal, Khajuraho and Nowgong have been the hottest places in the state since May 18.

During this period, the maximum temperature crossed 47 degrees Celsius. On Wednesday, both cities recorded 46.6 degrees Celsius.

The weather department has predicted rain in many districts on May 29, 30, and 31 due to a western disturbance.

In Bhopal, rain during Nautapa is not unusual. In the last 14 years, rainfall was recorded seven times during this period, while light drizzle occurred twice.

This year too, light rain has already been seen at the beginning of NauTapa.

The meteorological department has issued warnings of hot winds and severe heat in 46 districts on Thursday.

Districts like Chhindwara, Pandhurna, Seoni, Balaghat, Mandla, and Dindori may experience extreme heat during the day, followed by rain in the evening.

Cities including Bhopal, Gwalior, Jabalpur, and Ujjain are also expected to remain very hot. However, districts such as Indore, Dhar, Barwani, Jhabua, Alirajpur, Dewas, Harda, Narmadapuram, and Betul may get some relief from the heatwave.

Health experts have advised people to stay hydrated and avoid going out in direct sunlight for long periods, as the risk of heatstroke remains high.

Weather systems affecting Madhya Pradesh at present | IMD Bhopal

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Weather in next 2 days

May 29

Thunderstorms, rain, and lightning are expected in many districts including Neemuch, Mandsaur, Rajgarh, Shivpuri, Ashoknagar, Sagar, Satna, Rewa, Katni, Jabalpur, Umaria, Mandla, Dindori, and Anuppur.

There is also a possibility of hailstorms in Gwalior, Sheopur, Morena, Bhind, Datia, Niwari, Tikamgarh, Chhatarpur, Chhindwara, Pandhurna, Seoni, and Balaghat.

An orange alert for severe heatwave remains active in districts such as Guna, Vidisha, Shahdol, Sidhi, Singrauli, Rajgarh, Sagar, Satna, Rewa, and Jabalpur.

Bhopal, Raisen, Narsinghpur, Narmadapuram, Betul, Dewas, Khandwa, Khargone, Ujjain, Dhar, and Ratlam are expected to witness intense heat.

May 30

Rain is likely in many districts including Bhopal, Gwalior, Morena, Shivpuri, Guna, Neemuch, Mandsaur, Indore, Ujjain, Dewas, Vidisha, Sehore, Sagar, Raisen, Damoh, Chhindwara, Jabalpur, Katni, Satna, Rewa, Singrauli, Shahdol, Dindori, and Anuppur.

An orange alert for severe heatwave has been issued for Bhind, Datia, Niwari, Tikamgarh, Chhatarpur, Panna, Seoni, Mandla, and Balaghat.