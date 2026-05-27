Madhya Pradesh May 27, 2026, Weather Update: Heatwave Continues During Nautapa As Temperatures Cross 46°C In Several Districts; Rain Likely In Next Two Days

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Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Heavy heatwave conditions continue across Madhya Pradesh even as rain and strong winds have started during the first two days of Nautapa.

Weather Forecast

According to the IMD Bhopal, many parts of the state are expected to receive rainfall for three continuous days from May 28, which officials say is the beginning of pre-monsoon activity. The monsoon is likely to enter the state between June 10 and June 16.

On Wednesday, the weather department issued a red alert for severe heatwave in six districts — Niwari, Tikamgarh, Chhatarpur, Panna, Satna and Rewa. Tikamgarh is also expected to witness high night temperatures. Gwalior and Jabalpur remain under orange alert for intense heatwave conditions, while Bhopal may also experience heatwave.

Before this, on Tuesday, at least 16 cities in the state recorded temperatures of 44 degrees Celsius or above. Khajuraho and Nowgong in Chhatarpur district remained among the hottest places in the state. Khajuraho recorded 46.4 degrees Celsius, while Nowgong recorded 45.6 degrees Celsius.

Datia recorded 45.2 degrees, while Damoh, Satna and Tikamgarh touched 45 degrees Celsius. Rewa recorded 44.8 degrees, Rajgarh 44.6 degrees, Sheopur 44.4 degrees and Guna 44.3 degrees Celsius.

Among the five major cities of Madhya Pradesh, Gwalior remained the hottest with 44.1 degrees Celsius. Bhopal recorded 43.2 degrees, Jabalpur 43.9 degrees, Ujjain 42 degrees and Indore 41.2 degrees Celsius.

The weather department has issued orange alert for 19 districts and yellow alert for 22 districts due to heatwave conditions. Meanwhile, districts like Indore, Dhar, Barwani, Jhabua and Alirajpur are also expected to witness very hot weather.

Advise For People

A Weather scientist advised people to avoid going out between 12 PM and 3 PM unless necessary. He also asked people to drink enough water, stay hydrated and wear light cotton clothes, especially children and elderly people.