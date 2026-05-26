Madhya Pradesh May 26, 2026 Weather Update: Nautapa Begins With A Mix Of Heat & Rain; Khajuraho Records Highest 47.2°Celsius

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The central state is witnessing extreme heat this May, with sunbecoming unbearable in afternoon. Nautapa (the nine hottest days of summer) began with storms and rainfall on Monday. As many as 15 districts including Bhopal, Umaria, and Damoh—experienced a mix of scorching heat and rain. According to the IMD (Meteorological Centre), this time pre-monsoon season may arrive early in India on May 28. An alert for rainfall has been issued for 14 districts across the northern and southern regions on this day.

Earlier, a Red Alert for severe heatwaves has been issued for Tuesday in Niwari, Tikamgarh, Chhatarpur, Panna, and Satna. Currently, two towns in Chhatarpur—Khajuraho and Nowgong—remain the hottest spots, with mercury levels consistently hovering above the 45-degree mark. A total of 45 districts, including Bhopal and Gwalior, are expected to remain under the grip of a heatwave. However, residents of Indore and Narmadapuram may experience some slight relief from the scorching heat.

Highest 47.2 Degrees in Khajuraho

Earlier, on Monday—the first day of Nautapa in the state—weather conditions varied across the region, ranging from rainfall in some areas to scorching heat in others. In Khajuraho, the mercury touched a record high of 47.2 degrees Celsius. Overall, this marked the first time that temperatures in the region had reached such a level.

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In Nowgong, the temperature was recorded at 46.8 degrees Celsius. Meanwhile, temperatures were recorded as follows: 45.6 degrees in Datia, 45.5 degrees in Mandla, 45.3 degrees in Tikamgarh, 45 degrees in Malajkhand, 44.9 degrees in Satna, 44.6 degrees in Damoh and Rewa, 44.5 degrees in Rajgarh, 44.3 degrees in Guna, and 44 degrees in Shajapur and Gwalior. Mercury jumped to 43.4 degrees in Bhopal, 41.4 degrees in Indore, 41.8 degrees in Ujjain, and 43.9 degrees Celsius in Jabalpur.