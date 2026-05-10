Madhya Pradesh May 10, 2026, Weather Updates: Rain Spell Ends In State; Mercury Set To Rise Across As IMD Issues Heatwave Alert |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh is likely to witness a sharp rise in temperature as the recent spell of rain, thunderstorms and hail comes to an end.

Weather expected on Sunday

Severe Heat: Bhopal, Raisen, Sehore, Rajgarh, Vidisha, Indore, Dhar, Alirajpur, Burhanpur, Barwani, Khandwa, Khargone, Jhabua, Ujjain, Neemuch, Agar Malwa, Mandsaur, Shajapur, Dewas, Ratlam, Narmadapuram, Betul, Harda, Gwalior, Guna, Shivpuri, Datia, Ashoknagar, Morena, Bhind, Sheopur, Jabalpur, Katni, Chhindwara, Seoni, Narsinghpur, Balaghat, Mandla, Dindori, Pandhurna, Rewa, Satna, Sidhi, Singrauli, Mauganj, Maihar, Shahdol, Umaria, Anuppur, Sagar, Panna, Damoh, Chhatarpur, Tikamgarh and Niwari.

Weather in Madhya Pradesh at 9:40 am | IMD Bhopal

What do meteorologists say?

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a heatwave alert for the state from May 12.

According to the weather department, temperatures may rise by 2 to 4 degrees Celsius across the state from Sunday.

Senior meteorologists said the weather is expected to remain clear from May 10, leading to an increase in heat across the state.

Heatwave conditions may affect some western districts of Madhya Pradesh on May 12 and 13.

Weather systems affecting Madhya Pradesh at present | IMD Bhopal

Weather so far

Cities including Bhopal, Indore, Ujjain, Gwalior and Jabalpur are expected to experience intense heat in the coming days.

Before this, weather conditions remained unstable on Saturday due to a trough and a cyclonic circulation system. Several districts witnessed cloudy skies, rain and strong winds during the evening.

Rain and thunderstorms were reported in districts including Bhopal, Betul, Seoni, Raisen, Vidisha, Sagar, Jabalpur and Chhindwara, among others.

The state had been witnessing rain and storm activity since April 30 due to the impact of western disturbances, cyclonic circulation and trough systems. Rainfall continued for nearly 10 days till May 9.

Weather expected in coming days

Severe Heat: The same districts are likely to witness temperatures between 41°C and 43°C+ on May 11.

Severe Heat: Bhopal, Raisen, Sehore, Rajgarh, Vidisha, Indore, Burhanpur, Barwani, Khandwa, Khargone, Ujjain, Neemuch, Agar Malwa, Mandsaur, Shajapur, Dewas, Narmadapuram, Betul, Harda, Gwalior, Guna, Shivpuri, Datia, Ashoknagar, Morena, Bhind, Sheopur, Jabalpur, Katni, Chhindwara, Seoni, Narsinghpur, Balaghat, Mandla, Dindori, Pandhurna, Rewa, Satna, Sidhi, Singrauli, Mauganj, Maihar, Shahdol, Umaria, Anuppur, Sagar, Panna, Damoh, Chhatarpur, Tikamgarh and Niwari.