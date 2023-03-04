e-Paper Get App
Madhya Pradesh: Mauganj to be MP's 53rd district, says CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Residents of Mauganj were raising the demand for a separate district for a long time.

ANIUpdated: Saturday, March 04, 2023, 06:36 PM IST
article-image
CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan |

Rewa (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday announced that Mauganj, a tehsil of Rewa district, will be the 53rd district of the state.

"Mauganj will become the 53rd district of MP. It will be developed by joining four tehsils of Rewa district," Chouhan said while addressing a programme in Rewa.

"Naigarhi, Mauganj, Hanumana and Dev Talab will be merged to make Mauganj a district of Madhya Pradesh," he added.

Flag hosting will be held on August 15, at district headquarter, said CM

Along with this, the CM laid the foundation stone for construction works to be done in the newly formed district announcing Rs 784 crore for the work.

CM Chouhan also said that the flag will be hoisted at the district headquarters on August 15.

"Process of making Mauganj a district will start today and the flag will be hoisted at the district headquarters on August 15," he added.

article-image

