Madhya Pradesh: Mass wedding under CM’s scheme to be held on April 22

Sagar (Madhya Pradesh): Mass wedding ceremony under Mukhya Mantri Kanya Vivah Yojna will now be held on April 22 instead of March 15.

The forms for registration will be accepted in the office of the ward councilors till April 10.

The decision to postpone mass wedding was taken at a meeting in which the representative of Mayor Shushil Tiwar and councilors were present.

Councillor Anup Urmil suggested that before organising the event it should publicised so that many people might get the benefit of it.

Councillos Megha Dubey said the applications received from the beneficiaries should be kept in the offices of the councillors.

The chouncillors should consult the couples and get the forms filled in.

Another councillor Vinod Tiwari said that there is enough space for parking vehicles on the temple premises where the mass wedding will be conducted.

Mayor’s representative said the mass wedding will be held on April 22 according to the suggestions of the councillors.

