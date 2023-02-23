Madhya Pradesh: March to be month of shooting as Bhopal will host its first ISSF World Cup

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): March 2023 will be the month of shooting in the state capital, as the city will host the upcoming International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) World Cup 2023 from March 20 to 31 at the Madhya Pradesh State Shooting Academy, Barkheda for the first time.

The shooting preparatory camp for the shooters selected for the ISSF World Cup in Bhopal will be held from March 10 to 19. In the World Cup, spectators will witness the powerful and sharp shooting of many elite shooters from all over the world on the world-class shooting ranges of the MP State Shooting Academy.

Asia’s first indoor final range is under construction

The MP shooting academy is well equipped; hence, MP got the opportunity to host such a big event. The only thing missing here is the final shooting range, which is under construction at the moment. The construction will be completed before the World Cup. The final range that is being constructed here inside the premises of the state shooting academy is Asia’s first indoor final range, which includes ranges of 50 metres, 25 meters, and 10 metres.

Aishwary, Ashi in Indian contingent

As of now, the two shooters who are included in the Indian contingent are Olympian shooter Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar and Ashi Chouksey. Harshit Binjwa of MP might also be part of the Indian squad.

Earlier, while talking about this upcoming event, Olympian Aishwary told Free Press, "The only thing stopping the M.P. shooting academy from hosting such events was the lack of a final range in the academy, but now the academy is incorporating that as well, and it'll get ready before the world cup."

Sharing his excitement about the upcoming event, ISSF Shooting World Cup 2023 Cairo, the gold medallist said, "As a player, I am happy that an international championship will be organised at our home range. Still, it is both pressurising and exciting as I'll be both a host and a player, though I'll be a player first and then a host. "