Madhya Pradesh March 9, 2026, Weather Update: Temperatures Drop Across State; Cloudy Weather To Bring Relief From Heat In Coming Days

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Weather conditions in many parts of Madhya Pradesh have changed in the last two days. Several cities are seeing cloudy skies, mild winds and a slight fall in temperature.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), light rain and cloudy weather may continue in some areas over the next couple of days.

Weather experts say daytime temperatures may stay slightly lower than usual in many parts of the state. However, no heavy rain warning has been issued so far.

In the state capital Bhopal, the day remained partly cloudy with cooler winds in the evening. Many residents said the weather felt pleasant compared to the heat that was felt earlier this month. People out for morning walks said the cloudy sky and light breeze made the weather comfortable.

In Indore, the sky remained mostly cloudy during the day. Some areas also experienced very light rain for a short time. Local residents said the temperature felt slightly lower, especially in the morning and late evening.

Meanwhile, in Gwalior and Jabalpur, people experienced mixed weather. The day started with sunshine, but clouds appeared later. Strong winds were also reported in a few areas. Many people said the sudden change in weather made the air feel cooler.

In Ujjain and nearby districts, residents reported cloudy skies during the afternoon. Some farmers said the change in weather could be helpful for crops if light rain continues.

According to the India Meteorological Department, a weather system over central India is causing the change in conditions. Because of this, several districts may see light rain, cloudy skies and winds in the coming days.

Residents across different cities are enjoying the cooler weather. Many people said the cloudy sky and fresh breeze have brought relief from the usual heat. The weather department has advised people to stay updated with local forecasts as conditions may change quickly in the next few days.