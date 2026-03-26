Madhya Pradesh March 26, 2026 Weather Update: Rain & Thunderstorms Likely From March 27 For 3 Days | ANANDSHIVRE

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Weather is expected to change for the third time this March in Madhya Pradesh.

After days of rising heat, the state will experience rain and thunderstorms for three days - from March 27 to March 29.

What do meteorologists say?

The India Meteorological Department has issued this alert due to the impact of a western disturbance. Along with rain, strong winds and storm-like conditions are also likely during this period.

Weather in Madhya Pradesh at 10:30 AM | IMD Bhopal

According to the alert details, on March 27 a yellow alert was issued for districts including Gwalior, Morena, Bhind, Datia, Niwari, Tikamgarh, Chhatarpur, Panna, and Satna.

The IMD has also indicated that another weather system may become active from the night of March 28, which could extend rain activity into early April.

Before this new spell begins, the weather is expected to remain hot, especially in divisions like Ujjain, Bhopal, Sagar, and Narmadapuram.

Weather systems affecting Madhya Pradesh at present | IMD Bhopal

Temperature records

This is the third spell of rain and storms in March. Earlier, two such phases had already affected the state, with one lasting for four days. During that time, more than 45 districts witnessed rain and storms, while 17 districts experienced hailstorms.

Recently, temperatures have been quite high across the state. Narmadapuram recorded the highest temperature at 38.8°C, followed by Ratlam at 38.6°C and Khandwa at 38.5°C. Among major cities, Ujjain was the hottest, with temperatures higher than Bhopal, Indore, Jabalpur, and Gwalior.

However, despite this temporary relief, the coming months of April and May are expected to be extremely hot. Temperatures in several regions, including Gwalior, Chambal, Jabalpur, Rewa, Shahdol, and Sagar, may cross 45°C, indicating a harsh summer ahead.

Weather in coming days

March 27: Yellow alert for rain is issued in Gwalior, Morena, Bhind, Datia, Niwari, Tikamgarh, Chhatarpur, Panna, and Satna.

March 28: Rain is expected in Gwalior, Bhind, Datia, Niwari, Tikamgarh, Chhatarpur, Panna, Satna, Rewa, and Mauganj.