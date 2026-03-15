Madhya Pradesh March 15, 2026, Weather Update: Rain Likely In Gwalior, Morena & 6 Others; Mercury Crosses 37°C In Many Areas |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Amid rising temperatures in Madhya Pradesh, the weather department has issued an alert for thunderstorms and rainfall in several parts of the state.

Weather expected on Sunday

Rain is likely in 8 districts of the northern and southern regions on Sunday, including Gwalior, Morena, Bhind, Chhindwara, Seoni, Mandla, Dindori and Balaghat.

Weather in Madhya Pradesh at 10 am | IMD Bhopal

What do meteorologists say?

According to the Meteorological Department, the spell of thunderstorms and rain may continue until March 18. If rain occurs, it will be the first ‘Mavtha’ (unseasonal rain in March) of this year in the state.

Senior meteorologists said that the change in weather is due to a western disturbance and a trough affecting the region. Another western disturbance is likely to influence northwest India on March 17, which may lead to clouds, rain, thunderstorms and lightning in parts of the state.

The weather department said the wind direction has recently shifted from north-east to west and north-west. At present, moisture levels in the air are very low, and hot winds coming from desert regions are reaching Madhya Pradesh, bringing higher temperatures with them.

Weather system affecting Madhya Pradesh at present | IMD Bhopal

Temperature record

According to the Meteorological Department, after Narmadapuram, Khargone recorded the highest temperature on Saturday, with the mercury reaching 39.2°C.

Temperatures of 37°C or above were also recorded in several districts, including Mandla, Ratlam, Damoh, Khandwa, Khajuraho, Raisen, Shajapur, Guna, Narsinghpur, Satna, Seoni, Betul, Chhindwara, Tikamgarh, Umaria, Sagar and Dhar.

Among the state’s five major cities, the temperature was recorded at 37.2°C in Bhopal, 36.6°C in Indore, 34.1°C in Gwalior, 36.5°C in Ujjain and 37.7°C in Jabalpur.

Weather in next 2 days

March 16: Rain and thunderstorms are expected in Betul, Chhindwara, Pandhurna, Seoni, Mandla, Balaghat, Dindori and Anuppur.

March 17: Rain is likely in Seoni, Balaghat, Mandla, Dindori and Anuppur.