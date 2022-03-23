Madhya Pradesh: Maoists kill labourer suspecting him to be informer in Balaghat district

Balaghat (Madhya Pradesh): Maoists shot dead a youth in an area between the Mukki gate of the Kanha National Park and Ramnapur road in Balaghat district on Tuesday night, the police said on Wednesday.

The extremists polished off the youth Sukhdev Parte suspecting him to be a police informer, sources further said, but the police are yet to confirm it.

Additional superintendent of police (Baihar), Vijay Dabar, said that the youth was working as a labourer under a forest guard posted at Parsatola Naka.

The police began to probe the incident and that he will be able to say anything only after the inquiry is over, Dabar said.

According to sources in the police, the Maoists killed two youths, suspecting them to be police informers in November last year. The Maoists mercilessly liquidate those whom they suspect to be police informers, locals said.

