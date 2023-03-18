Madhya Pradesh: Maoists circulate pamphlets, put up banners in Balaghat area

Balaghat (Madhya Pradesh): Maoists registered their presence again by circulatingpamphlets related to their ideology and by putting up banners on Lanji Bhilai Marg near Kandrighat forest under Sitapala police outpost, official sources said on Friday.

The pamphlets the Maoists circulated contained slogans against the Modi government.

Superintendent of police Sameer Saurabh said two banners had been found near the forest of Kandrighat. According to Saurabh, one of the banners contains a slogan urging people to keep away from informing the police about the movements of Maoists.

In another banner, the Maoists appealed to the police to stop the special squad from monitoring their movements, the SP said.

Saurabh further said the slogans written in the banners brought a piece of good news for the police department, indicating that the intelligence was active.

The special squad has many young members who are acquainted with the topography of the Maoist-infested area, Saurabh further said.

According to Saurabh, the Maoists seemed to have been scared of the police. After finding the pamphlets and banners, the administration has beefed up security in the area.

According to reports, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan is going to visit Lanji, a Maoist-infested area on March 20. The administration has strengthened security.