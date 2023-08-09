Madhya Pradesh: Manish Tamang Of Samaritans Wins First Prize In Dance Contest

FPJ

Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): Manish Tamang of Samaritans School stood first in a dance competition, ‘Mera Dance, Meri Birasat,’ recently organised by Make Cultural Industries in Bhopal.

It was part of the Season Sixth national open dance competition. Thirty 500 dancers from different parts of the country participated in the competition held in three phases.

In the first phase, 350 were eliminated. In the second phase, there were 150 contestants and, in the final phase, only 30 competitors were left.

The judge of the competition was Prashant Shinde of D Kings United India World of Dance.

Manish presented dance on the song “Chand Siarish jo Karta Hamari Geet.”

When Manish was dancing, the auditorium reverberated with claps and taps.

He was given a trophy, a certificate and a sum of Rs 8,000.Manish is a dance trainer of Samaritans School.

Director of the school Ashutosh Sharma and principal Prerna Rawat congratulated Manish and wished him a bright future.

Isha gets third position

A student of class 12 of Samaritans School won the third prize in the dance competition in the U-20 category.

She danced to the tune of the song, “Mitti Mein Jawan, Gul Banke Khil Jawan.” Manish Tamang is her dance trainer.

