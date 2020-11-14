Madhya Pradesh: Mandi tax reduced from Re 1.50 to paisa 50, says minister Kamal Patel

BHOPAL: Agriculture minister Kamal Patel on Saturday reduced mandi tax from Re 1.50 to 50 paise on Diwali. It was government’s festival gift to businessmen.

The government decided to reduce the tax on the items sold in mandis under MP Krishi Upaj Mandi Act.

The decision was implemented on Diwali. Patel said 20 paise as Nirashrit Nidhi tax was also scrapped.

Now, the traders have to pay only 50 paise as tax. Therefore, they will get a relief of Re 1.20 on purchase of Rs 100.

They have to pay only 50 paise as tax on purchase of Rs 100 as mandi tax. Patel said a cabinet meeting will be held to approve it. After that, an order will be issued.