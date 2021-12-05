Madhya Pradesh: Man who posed as Reliance company manager arrested

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): A person who posed as a Reliance company manager and had cheated a shopkeeper was arrested by cyber police here on Sunday, said police. DSP cyber Neetu Singh told media that shopkeeper Anil Kumar Yarpune, resident of Amrahi of Baagsevnia police station, had filed complaint with police. In the complaint, he stated that a man visited his shop posing as a wholesale manager of the company on November 22 and asked him to become member by depositing certain amount.

Anil gave him Rs 500 and paid Rs 6,500 through UPI. After this, accused went missing and didnít respond on phone.

Anil lodged complaint with cyber police who registered the case under Section 420 of IPC and Section 66 (D) of IT Act and started investigation.

The technical team traced the accused Ravindra Yadav, a resident of Dilkusha Baag under Aishbaag police station area. The police trapped the accused and arrested him from his house.

Preliminary inquiry revealed that Ravindra cheated other shopkeepers too. Further investigation is on.

Published on: Sunday, December 05, 2021, 11:20 PM IST