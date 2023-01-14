Madhya Pradesh: Man tries to rape son’s teacher, beats her up

Representative Image |

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): The father of a student tried rape a lady teacher who informed the wife and mother of the man about it, butthey told her to do as hewished. The woman was giving tuition to the children of the man. When the woman left tuition, the henchman of the man came to her house and beat up her family members, the police said on Friday.

Fed up with harassment by the man, the teacher lodged a complaint at the police station.

According to the police, the woman used to teach the children of a man who lives in the Danaoli area in the city. In her complaint, the woman said that the man had cast an evil eye on her and, occasionally, misbehaved with her. One day, he tried to rape her, the woman said.

In her complaint, she said that when she had informed his mother and wife about the man’s conduct, they advised her to follow him.

When the woman left teaching his children, the man used to send obscene message s to her. On Wednesday, when she was returning home from her school, a relative of the man waylaid and snatched her mobile phone. Some relatives of the man, along with a few female members of their family, came to her house and beat her up. Nevertheless, the family members of the man had a different story to tell. The wife of the man said that the female teacher was trying to blackmail her husband.

Woman taken to Chhattisgarh, raped

A man took a woman to Chhattisgarh on the pretext of travelling with her in that state and raped her. Not only that, the man made some obscene photographs of her. Now, the man is blackmailing her, the police said. The woman alleged that the man had kept her in confinement, the police further said, adding that they registered a case against the accused.

The 27-year-old woman, a resident of Bathikhana Road under Murar police station, said that she had been friends with a man who, on the pretext of travelling with her in Chattisgarh, had outraged her modesty. The man is threatening to make the obscene videos viral on social media. Additional superintendent of police Rajesh Dandotia said that a woman lodged a complaint that her friend her friend had taken her to Chattisgarh where he violated her. The police searching for the culprit, he said.

