Madhya Pradesh: Man slashes wife's nose over domestic dispute in Shivpuri

Shivpuri (Madhya Pradesh): A man has allegedly slashed the nose of his wife in Shivpuri district.

The man identified as Rampravesh Vanshkar was reportedly unhappy with his wife as she was living with her parents.

The incident occurred at Bamor Kalan village under Bamor police station.

The woman, Pooja Vanshkar, said that she was working at a farmland when her husband and in-laws came and attacked her. While in-laws were holding her hands and legs, husband slashed her nose, saying she defamed his family in society.

The woman, who was rescued by villagers, was taken to a nearby Community Health Centre. Her condition is stated to be stable.

In charge of Bamor police station Neeraj Rana said that Pooja had a dispute with her husband over some issues, therefore she was living with her husband.

“In her statement, she has claimed that her husband used to beat up her and her two children on a regular basis. Therefore, she lives with her husband,” Rana said.

Rana said that the accused husband and his parents were absconding.

Published on: Tuesday, October 26, 2021, 02:58 PM IST