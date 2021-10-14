Madhya Pradesh: Man, sister killed in bike-tractor collision in Ashta

Ashta (Madhya Pradesh): A man and his sister were killed on the Ashta-Shujalpur road near Hakimabad on Thursday morning when their two-wheeler collided with a tractor-trolley, police said.

The accident occurred when the bikers were going to Salkanpur temple from Banwirpura village.

According to the police, 35-year-old Thakur Prasad was going to Salkanpur with sister Kiran and wife Pramila.

In the meantime, the bike they were riding collided with an unnumbered tractor-trolley coming from Ashta.

Thakur Prasad and Kiran died on the spot and Pramila is undergoing treatment in a hospital.

ALSO READ Madhya Pradesh: New Chief Justice of Madhya Pradesh High Court takes oath

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Thursday, October 14, 2021, 11:31 PM IST