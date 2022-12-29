Madhya Pradesh: Man sentenced to 5-yr RI for selling minor girl in Sagar

Representative Photo |

Sagar (Madhya Pradesh): The Sagar district court has sentenced a man to 5 years of Rigorous imprisonment (RI) on charges of selling a minor girl to another man. The man was held convict by the court for luring the minor girl into running away from house along with him, after which he sold him to another man.

Ripa Jain essayed the role of the Assistant District prosecution officer in the case. The complainant was the minor girl’s brother, who had approached the Khimlasa police of Sagar on April 13, 2018, alleging that an unidentified man had lured his sister into running away with him.

The police began the investigations after lodging a missing person complaint. Broadening the investigations, the police traced the girl and also collared the accused, identified as Rambharat. The girl told the police that Rambharat had taken her to Lalitpur on a bike and had handed her over to a man named Dharma and another unidentified man. The duo then physically assaulted her and sold her to another man for Rs 18 thousand (18,000).

The prosecution also presented the evidences in the case, after which Rambharat was pronounced guilty by the court and sentenced to 5 years RI. A fine of Rs 2 thousand (2,000) was also slapped on him by the court.

